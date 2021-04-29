The idea for the artwork of 'cerebrum.' was something that came up during my discussions with its artist, hadi. He told me how this album had only one thing that connected all the tracks and that was his mental state while he made this album. Each track was an emotion that he was going through and his way of expressing it. He then told me that, the album should be called 'cerebrum.' and that this would be the first of a trilogy.

So I suggested we use him as the base of the artwork and build on that for the next two albums that will follow this, II. (cerebrum II.) and the yet to be made third cerebrum album.