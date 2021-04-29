NBA Player Profile Rebound

Michel Clements

  1. LEBRON.png
  2. Luka.png
  3. Kyrie.png

Loved the NBA player profile designed by Karol Kos that I decided to give it my own shot.

Rebound of
NBA Player Profile
By Karol Kos
Michel Clements
Graphic Designer from Dallas, Texas
