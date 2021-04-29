Elena Zhur

Medical Mobile App "Find your doctor nearby"

Medical Mobile App "Find your doctor nearby"
Hello, friends! Here's the concept of the medical service (mobile app) which helps to find the best doctor according to your current location. There are the first two screens: Welcome screen and Registration.

Feel free to contact me - zh.helen@hotmail.com

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
