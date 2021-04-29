Charlie Gaudio

Geometric Pattern Poster

Charlie Gaudio
Charlie Gaudio
  • Save
Geometric Pattern Poster geometric pattern pattern art weeklywarmup dribbbleweeklywarmup
Download color palette

Geometric poster created as part of a Dribbble weekly warm-up challenge!

I chose warm colors with an electric blue for this work, and used only squares, circles, and the pathfinder tool in Adobe Illustrator.

I'd love to hear your feedback, don't forget to like and follow if you loved this :)

6e8524caa25f14826a186e7281752b73
Rebound of
Design a unique geometric pattern using 4 colors
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Charlie Gaudio
Charlie Gaudio

More by Charlie Gaudio

View profile
    • Like