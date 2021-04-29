Adam Horvath

wedding invitation 2

wedding invitation 2 glossy golden wedding invitation wedding card design print wedding
This is the second part of the wedding invitation. This is the one-sided version. It has the same elements as the two-sided (if you didn't see it, go check out). The yellow parts got golden foil after print, and the flowers are the same watercolor-designed.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
