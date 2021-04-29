Adam Horvath

Wedding invitation

Wedding invitation
I designed this wedding invitation in two versions. This is the two-sided version for guests who are invited to the church ceremony and to the wedding also.
The flowers are watercolor-designed. The yellow parts got golden foil after print. It looks luxurious.
As for the paper, the client wanted very simple shapes and colors, so we went with the glossy white paper and the rectangle form.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
