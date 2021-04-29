What's Up Dribbblers!!

Hello Dribbble!

It's nice to finally meet you! I'm super excited to get started with this account and share some of my work. A bit about myself, I'm a multidisciplinary graphic designer with about 3 years of experience in the freelance, in-house, and agency industries.

I recently graduated with my Bachelor’s Degree in Design from Conestoga College (it's in Canada, you probably haven't heard of it!), and I’m currently working as a Graphic Designer with Apexx Strategies in Reston, Virginia. I have a great passion for all design, but excel in creative thinking, problem solving, logo & branding design, web design, and motion graphics design.

A bit about my work style; I’m a big fan of teamwork-based projects, and thrive in a collaborative environment. I’m very passionate about design, and always aim to create the best possible outcome for my team and the clients I work with. When I am not busy working on design projects, you can catch me outdoors hiking with friends, exploring local restaurants and pubs in the area, and spending time with my dogs!

Im excited to start sharing my work with this great community of designers. Reach out if you wanna chat about any upcoming projects, or if you just want to get to know me and my work!