Ľubaś Guzowskij

#aperilchallenge 29/30

Ľubaś Guzowskij
Ľubaś Guzowskij
  • Save
#aperilchallenge 29/30 monkey chimp simple creative logo invite giveaway gorilla hello dribble smart logo ape
Download color palette

I just had 20 mins to make. :(

#aperilchallenge 29/30
April is Ape Awareness Month! I will make an Ape related logo everyday during April.

Ľubaś Guzowskij
Ľubaś Guzowskij

More by Ľubaś Guzowskij

View profile
    • Like