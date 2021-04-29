Nechelle Calhoun

Toke Solutions Landing Page Redesign

Toke Solutions Landing Page Redesign
The challenge was to redesign the landing page for a cannabis company that provides B2B and B2C services. Design decisions were made to provide clarity of the services, and to clearly identify the navigation a person would take on the landing page depending on if they are a business or average consumer.

