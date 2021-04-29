Fitness season ticket

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I made this season ticket for my good friend and my trainer. She is a professional trainer. This is a 10 session pass for her group sessions.
I tried to make it really simple, but fun. The little red dots make the ticket pop. I designed it to be easy to carry so it is a business card size ticket. You can take it with you in your purse.
On the front side, you can even check the session dates.