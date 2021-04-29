Adam Horvath

Fitness season ticket

Fitness season ticket
I made this season ticket for my good friend and my trainer. She is a professional trainer. This is a 10 session pass for her group sessions.
I tried to make it really simple, but fun. The little red dots make the ticket pop. I designed it to be easy to carry so it is a business card size ticket. You can take it with you in your purse.
On the front side, you can even check the session dates.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
