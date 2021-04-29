Nechelle Calhoun

Rustic Home

web design website vintage ui design simple minimal homepage figma elegant clean brand identity web branding design ui
I developed a homepage design for a client using the photo assets that I also took for the client. The design decisions were made to provide ease of navigation, information gathering, and ordering while also solidifying an industrial feel in connection to the client's brand and products.

