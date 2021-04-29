Mahika McCarty

Art Deco Logo 1920s vintage logo geometric vintage fox logo design art deco illustrator minimal vector branding logo design
This was a colorful, bright, art deco logo concept that I designed for a coffee and desert bar. Ultimately it was not what the client was looking for but I still think its pretty cool.

