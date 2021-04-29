Motif Brands

Tahoe Surf Company surfing icon logo branding tahoe wakeboarding wakeboard brand surf
Tahoe Surf Company specializes in wake-surfing excursions on Lake Tahoe, CA. The clean, scalable mark is inspired by the aerial view of a boat’s wake and it’s memorable distinction allows for the brand’s many extensions to propel it into a lifestyle surf brand.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
