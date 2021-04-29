Adam Horvath

Horvath Adam - online business manager

Adam Horvath
Adam Horvath
  • Save
Horvath Adam - online business manager branding and identity minimal design concept logo branding design branding
Download color palette

Fictional branding board for an online business manager. Made with Affinity Designer.
The main goal was to make a simple logo, so I played with the initials to create this look. I used mostly blue. Blue symbolizes wisdom, trust and intelligence.

Adam Horvath
Adam Horvath

More by Adam Horvath

View profile
    • Like