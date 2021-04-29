Seedling sign in

Katie Haynes

Daily UI challenge, day one: Sign in screen

Mother's Day is coming up, so I was inspired to design some screens for a potential gardening app 🌱 I chose to mock up these screens in Figma for iOS. I also timed myself, so things I would iterate on/change if I had more time would be to adjust the spacing, refine the copy, and build out screens for first-time users.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
