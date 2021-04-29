GoRead website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
GoRead is a digital magazine subscription service.
What I did: Development of visual identity. Layout responsive web and mobile interfaces, banners, and e-mails for the promotion of the service. Benchmarking and always contact with developers seeking the best solution regarding UX and UI.