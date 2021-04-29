GoRead website

//mariana neri

//mariana neri
//mariana neri
graphicdesign web design
GoRead is a digital magazine subscription service.

What I did: Development of visual identity. Layout responsive web and mobile interfaces, banners, and e-mails for the promotion of the service. Benchmarking and always contact with developers seeking the best solution regarding UX and UI.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
//mariana neri
//mariana neri
