Esteban Saborio

Jason Fallas Branding

Esteban Saborio
Esteban Saborio
Hire Me
  • Save
Jason Fallas Branding logo and branding logo mark logo design logo animation animation after effects animation design animation 2d motion graphics motion design motion brand identity brand design design brand branding designer logo logotipo logotype branding design branding
Jason Fallas Branding logo and branding logo mark logo design logo animation animation after effects animation design animation 2d motion graphics motion design motion brand identity brand design design brand branding designer logo logotipo logotype branding design branding
Download color palette
  1. Jason Branding Introduction Dribbble.mp4
  2. Jason Dribbble 05.png
  3. Jason Dribbble 06.png

I'm so happy to finally introduce you to one of the projects I have most enjoyed making and also challenged me a lot, the branding for one of the most amazing design leaders I have known, the Costa Rican Designer Jason Fallas (and also my best friend)

Esteban Saborio
Esteban Saborio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Esteban Saborio

View profile
    • Like