Franck Celhay

Mas de Jacquet - les Aresquiers

Franck Celhay
Franck Celhay
  • Save
Mas de Jacquet - les Aresquiers sweet wine muscat de mireval organic wine wine package design packaging branding montpellier adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Mas de Jacquet is a small French winery located near the Mediterranean Sea between the beach of Aresquiers and the nature reserve of the Massif de la Gardiole. Mas de Jacquet produce organic wines, notably a Muscat de Mireval (sweet wine).

Franck Celhay
Franck Celhay

More by Franck Celhay

View profile
    • Like