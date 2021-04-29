Cystic Fibrosis-Foodies & Fireworks - Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Logo & identity design proposed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Philadelphia chapter. For this special event a goals meeting was conducted, then sketches were converted to vector files for presentation. As part of this proposal, a hungry Ben Franklin and two alternate designs (fire pepper/chili cracker) were included.