Cystic Fibrosis-Foodies & Fireworks - Logo

Cystic Fibrosis-Foodies & Fireworks - Logo
Logo & identity design proposed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Philadelphia chapter. For this special event a goals meeting was conducted, then sketches were converted to vector files for presentation. As part of this proposal, a hungry Ben Franklin and two alternate designs (fire pepper/chili cracker) were included.

