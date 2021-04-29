Isometric Material Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I wanted to recreate and explore 3D glass effect on my design, and I found out so many cool ways to give consistency to my components, just by paying attention to these 3 main rules:
1️⃣ Shadows are fundamental, but "smooth shadow" are crucial.
2️⃣ Don't overload the layout with useless 3D elements.
3️⃣ Background Blur it's cool, but don't forget Inner Shadows.
What do you think about it?
I hope you enjoy it ❤️ and if you want, just leave a comment here below 📜
