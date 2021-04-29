Isometric Material Design

I wanted to recreate and explore 3D glass effect on my design, and I found out so many cool ways to give consistency to my components, just by paying attention to these 3 main rules:

1️⃣ Shadows are fundamental, but "smooth shadow" are crucial.

2️⃣ Don't overload the layout with useless 3D elements.

3️⃣ Background Blur it's cool, but don't forget Inner Shadows.

