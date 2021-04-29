Design team hero illustration

Nicolas Solerieu
I got the chance to try this super playful 3D illustration style for our design team page. The 3D bits are from an asset pack that I combined with some homemade elements.

If you are looking for a job where you can try this type of stuff, come join us, we are actively looking for a visual designer: Check it out / apply here

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
