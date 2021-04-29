Design team hero illustration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I got the chance to try this super playful 3D illustration style for our design team page. The 3D bits are from an asset pack that I combined with some homemade elements.
If you are looking for a job where you can try this type of stuff, come join us, we are actively looking for a visual designer: Check it out / apply here