Aleksandra Hołda

Craftonica SOFTWARE - Home Page / Website Concept

Aleksandra Hołda
Aleksandra Hołda
  • Save
Craftonica SOFTWARE - Home Page / Website Concept website concept software house landing page ui ux design agency uxdesign uidesign concept mockup design logo uxui webdesign landingpage webdesignagency webdesign uxui
Download color palette

Hello!

Today I'm sharing with you my home page concept for the software house website. I’ll upload the designs of the other subpages in the next few days.

Hope you will enjoy it.

Aleksandra Hołda
Aleksandra Hołda

More by Aleksandra Hołda

View profile
    • Like