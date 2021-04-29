Ademorin Ajepe

Car rental Booking App

Currus is a car rental agency. This application is intended for people who upon arrival from a certain country, want to rent a car for an indefinite period.
This mobile application has a convenient selection of the country and cities, there is a filter in which you can select the type of features you want (2 doors, AC, Open Roof) and much more.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
