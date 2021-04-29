Car rental Booking App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Currus is a car rental agency. This application is intended for people who upon arrival from a certain country, want to rent a car for an indefinite period.
This mobile application has a convenient selection of the country and cities, there is a filter in which you can select the type of features you want (2 doors, AC, Open Roof) and much more.
Work in Progress #WIP
#uidesign #productdesign #uiuxdesign #design #cars #carrentals