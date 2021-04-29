Breno Bitencourt

ƸӜƷ _ #BBfly _ NFT COLLECTION _ #001 to #006

Hey dribbblers friends, I'm here to let you know I'm doing a different collection on lowpoly style and entering the NFT world as well. And I'm asking for your support!

You can find my new #NFT series ON RARIBLE, ON HIC ET NUNC & ON OPENSEA as well :)
Also I'm available for new projects, so feel free for ask me!
Need a logo, illustration or other crazy stuff?

Email me now :)

ƸӜƷ _ #001 _ ORNITHOPTERA PARADISEA FLAVESCENS
ƸӜƷ _ #002 _ GRAPHIUM STRESSEMANNI
ƸӜƷ _ #003 _ CRESSIDA CRESSIDA INSULARIS
ƸӜƷ _ #004 _ GRAPHIUM WEISKEI ARFAKENSIS
ƸӜƷ _ #005 _ ATROPHANEURA DIXONI
ƸӜƷ _ #006 _ PAPILIO CRINO

