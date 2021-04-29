ƸӜƷ _ #BBfly _ NFT COLLECTION _ #001 to #006

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey dribbblers friends, I'm here to let you know I'm doing a different collection on lowpoly style and entering the NFT world as well. And I'm asking for your support!
You can find my new #NFT series ON RARIBLE, ON HIC ET NUNC & ON OPENSEA as well :)
-
Also I'm available for new projects, so feel free for ask me!
Need a logo, illustration or other crazy stuff?
Email me now :)
-
ƸӜƷ _ #001 _ ORNITHOPTERA PARADISEA FLAVESCENS
ƸӜƷ _ #002 _ GRAPHIUM STRESSEMANNI
ƸӜƷ _ #003 _ CRESSIDA CRESSIDA INSULARIS
ƸӜƷ _ #004 _ GRAPHIUM WEISKEI ARFAKENSIS
ƸӜƷ _ #005 _ ATROPHANEURA DIXONI
ƸӜƷ _ #006 _ PAPILIO CRINO
Your opinion is important to me,
And the constructive feedback highly appreciated
Let me know what you friends think about it and which one is your favorite so far! :)