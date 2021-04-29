Iconic Neon Fashion Instagram Posts & Stories

✅ Download Link ✅



Give a flashy and futuristic look to your fashion Instagram by using Iconic Neon Fashion Instagram Template that suitable for fashion designers, catalog, promotional ads, advertisement, and more. The neon style will make every post and story you make looks more outstanding and eye-catching.

It uses the element of pink, purple and blue colors that will make your Instagram more stand out and easy to recognize. It also can make your new release item get much more attention from your audience. Create the coolest and best fashion Instagram for your customers.

This Instagram template package provides you with 5 unique and high-quality designs for Instagram posts and stories that available in AI and PSD format files. You can edit or customize the color, text and image on the template by using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop to make it more like your preference. The ‘Help’ documentation is included in the package to assist you in editing the template.