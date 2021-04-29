Furniture Boho Minimal Instagram Posts & Stories

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Share your inspiration in decorating your interior with Boho style by using Simple Furniture Boho Minimal Instagram Template. This template is suitable for interior designer, furniture shop, decorator, bohemian lover, or anyone who want to share any ideas related to boho style.
The design template is very simple, neat and clean that complemented by the calm and soft brown color that will make your posts and stories feel more homey and comfy. The well-organized layout will help you highlight the main concept that you offer to your audience or customers.
Once you purchase this template, you will get 5 different and unique template designs for Instagram posts and stories that available in AI and PSD format files. You can edit or customize the color, text and image on the template by using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop. If you find any difficulties, open the ‘Help’ documentation included in the package.