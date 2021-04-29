Natalie Grakovski

TOKEN

Natalie Grakovski
Natalie Grakovski
  • Save
TOKEN mockup design logos brand logo design wordmark logo wordmark branding logo design type art typography type design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Wordmark logo design for skateboard brand, TOKEN on a letterpress paper mockup.

Natalie Grakovski
Natalie Grakovski

More by Natalie Grakovski

View profile
    • Like