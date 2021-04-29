Minimalist Skincare Instagram Posts & Stories

✅ Download Link ✅



To attract more customers to buy your skincare you should use an attractive template on your social media, especially on Instagram that has large active users. You can use this Skincare Clean Minimalist Instagram Template that perfect for any kind of skin care product, beauty product, make-up, cosmetic products and more.

Using the muddy sand color on the template gives a soft and elegant feel to posts and stories. Though it has a minimalist design, it can bring out the charm and value of the product you offer to the audience. Make your skincare Instagram looked outstanding and eye-catching.

The package of this template provides you with 5 unique designs for Instagram posts and stories in a different dimension that available in AI and PSD format files. You can edit or customize the template by using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator to put your product on the template. It is complemented with ‘Help’ documentation that provides you with guidance in using the template.