Beauty Fashion Instagram Posts & Stories

Keep your customers update with the latest fashion product and sales by using Classy and Elegant Fashion Instagram Template. It is a perfect choice for fashion designers, fashion lovers, promotional campaigns, advertisements, new releases, price lists, product catalogs, lady’s wear, and many more.

This template uses dark brown wood, brown choco milk, deep black, and white that will give you the sensation of cinnamon. Create amazing and outstanding Instagram posts and stories with this well-organized and well-designed template that can captivate the eyes of your audience.

This Classy and Elegant Fashion Instagram Template package provides you with 5 unique designs for Instagram posts and stories that available in AI and PSD format files. You can edit or adjust the color, image and text on the template by using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop to make it more like your preference and needs. Please use the ‘Help’ documentation included in the package to assist you in editing the template.