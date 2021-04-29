Beauty Fashion Instagram Posts & Stories

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✅ Download Link ✅
Keep your customers update with the latest fashion product and sales by using Classy and Elegant Fashion Instagram Template. It is a perfect choice for fashion designers, fashion lovers, promotional campaigns, advertisements, new releases, price lists, product catalogs, lady’s wear, and many more.
This template uses dark brown wood, brown choco milk, deep black, and white that will give you the sensation of cinnamon. Create amazing and outstanding Instagram posts and stories with this well-organized and well-designed template that can captivate the eyes of your audience.
This Classy and Elegant Fashion Instagram Template package provides you with 5 unique designs for Instagram posts and stories that available in AI and PSD format files. You can edit or adjust the color, image and text on the template by using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop to make it more like your preference and needs. Please use the ‘Help’ documentation included in the package to assist you in editing the template.