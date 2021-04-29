Andrew Lawandus

Sufjan Stevens Convocations Tie-Dye

tie dye shirts tie dye band tees music bands sufjan stevens sufjan merch
New work with Sufjan Stevens & Asthmatic Kitty Records to promote his new LP Convocations. 🤠 Hand dyed orange and pink burst tees silk screened with white inks. Grab one at 🔗 www.bit.ly/sufjan_tiedye

Multidisciplinary Designer based in Atlanta, GA
