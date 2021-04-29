Bong Javines

Sison's Bistro Banner design for Social Media

Bong Javines
Bong Javines
  • Save
Sison's Bistro Banner design for Social Media logo design
Download color palette

First design option for Sison's Bistro's banner for facebook and instagram.
(Conceptualization, art direction and lay-out by Bong Javines)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Bong Javines
Bong Javines

More by Bong Javines

View profile
    • Like