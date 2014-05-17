Afnizar Nur Ghifari

Logo design - TrainBoard

Logo design - TrainBoard gradient silhoutte ios trip journey travel train icon app application flat logo
A logo concept for iPhone apps about search train schedules. Green color to symbolize the ease and life, and a railway to symbolize this application to search train schedules.

Posted on May 17, 2014
