Jacob Vega

High Miles 66.6

Jacob Vega
Jacob Vega
  • Save
High Miles 66.6 color illustration art coloful doodles vector design illustrator
Download color palette

This is for a local cycling gang I'm in called "High Miles Club". The objective is to cycle anywhere from 50 - 100 miles a day each Sunday, on "BIG" weed and achieve all the glory. For fun that is.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Jacob Vega
Jacob Vega

More by Jacob Vega

View profile
    • Like