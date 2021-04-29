Roshan

Modernizing Windows 95 Concept

A concept design attempting to modernizing Windows 95.

Windows versions have always played an important role in the evolution of desktop interfaces. I wanted to redesign the interface of Windows 95 with modern UI trends, like rounded edges, soft shadows, and glass effects, to replace the 3d bevel effects of the original OS.

