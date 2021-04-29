spacetype

Letters from M to R for 36days of type challenge

Letters from M to R for 36days of type challenge
This year challenge we will start designing a typeface - one letter per day for 36 days.

After the official challenge is over we will continue with one Cyrillic letter per day.

After that, we will add some more letters, symbols and a pinch of magic and we will develop a brand new font.

Stay tuned!

typefaces from outer space 🪐

