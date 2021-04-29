Aleksandra Popova

82. Hahnenkamm Race Poster

82. Hahnenkamm Race Poster poster contest sport poster design poster digital art digital illustration digital artwork illustration illustrator illustration art
Here is my entry for the Poster Contest for the Hahnenkamm Races in 2022.

In this design, besides the main characters of a race, the sportsmen, I decided to celebrate the venue of the Hahnenkamm Races - Kitzbühel. So city landmarks like the spire of Katharinenkirche and one of the typical buildings were added to the poster. And as far as it’s a good tradition to make a reference to the name of the Hahnenkamm mountain, the background is depicted in red and its form refers to a rooster's comb.

