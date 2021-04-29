82. Hahnenkamm Race Poster

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Here is my entry for the Poster Contest for the Hahnenkamm Races in 2022.
In this design, besides the main characters of a race, the sportsmen, I decided to celebrate the venue of the Hahnenkamm Races - Kitzbühel. So city landmarks like the spire of Katharinenkirche and one of the typical buildings were added to the poster. And as far as it’s a good tradition to make a reference to the name of the Hahnenkamm mountain, the background is depicted in red and its form refers to a rooster's comb.