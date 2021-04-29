Tanya Kovtun

Emotions Happiness

Tanya Kovtun
Tanya Kovtun
Hire Me
  • Save
Emotions Happiness turquoise blue poster art series poster fasemask mask scincare character face noise gradients vector desktop selfportrait portrait ui digital illustration design
Emotions Happiness turquoise blue poster art series poster fasemask mask scincare character face noise gradients vector desktop selfportrait portrait ui digital illustration design
Download color palette
  1. 5789AB1A-9D61-4FAD-9BC2-281D80DB6D24.png
  2. 45DEA92D-18FB-4CBB-9BB7-057C412A17DA.png

What can I say...
This “Emotions” series of illustrations is gradually transforming into a series of self-portraits. 😂

Tanya Kovtun
Tanya Kovtun
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Tanya Kovtun

View profile
    • Like