Y y logo fresh logo logo design logo 36 days 36daysoftype y letter futuristic logo modern logo modern minimal minimal logo minimalist logo futurisitc type 36daysoftype08 36days-y 36days y
Today's a good one, that's for sure. I personally love its flow, the little details and everything. For example it hasn't got any perfectly horizontal lines, it's all at some sort of angle.

What do you think about it?

