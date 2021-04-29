Natahsha Priya

Pandemic Scout Badges

Here’s a little project from 2020 to remind us of the good - a hope for the future, our communities working together, humour in the light of it all, and all the things that we can do together to defeat this.

Newer 2021 ones are coming soon!

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
