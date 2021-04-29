903 Creative

Talleysville Brewing Co. - Crowler Designs

package packaging can logo illustration hops brewery branding craftbeer beer
Our work with Talleysville Brewing culminated when the branding & illustration efforts came together for the debut crowler design. We certainly understood the need to deliver big for Talleysville Brewing Co.'s first piece of product packaging. Our goal was to create something that was visually rich, spoke to the quality of their beer, and elevated the young brand. We love how everything came together, and can't wait to see what's on the horizon for our friends at Talleysville Brewing Co.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
