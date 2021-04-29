Jorge Rico

AEVEA Goals — Music

AEVEA Goals — Music collage art music collage design illustration
AEVEA Goals is an event celebrated in the DOMO building in Madrid, Spain. I created these illustration series for AEVEA, to promote some of their events such as showrooms, speakers, art... and, at the same time, raise awareness of the GLOBAL GOALS (SDGs) of the UN.

These illustrations are projected in a 360º dome to get an awesome experience to the visitors of the event.

Animations coming soon

