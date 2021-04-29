AEVEA Goals — Speakers

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
AEVEA Goals is an event celebrated in the DOMO building in Madrid, Spain. I created these illustration series for AEVEA, to promote some of their events such as showrooms, speakers, art... and, at the same time, raise awareness of the GLOBAL GOALS (SDGs) of the UN.
These illustrations are projected in a 360º dome to get an awesome experience to the visitors of the event.
Animations coming soon