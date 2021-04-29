Alina Aesthetix Fitness Trainer

Shayan Umar

Hello there Guys, This may be a concept landing page for the Fitness coach. It can be utilized for numerous other ways as well, but it fits truly well with a fitness trainer. I utilized White Red and Black color to urge a differentiate within the plan.
Inspiration and credit goes to : https://dribbble.com/Getnextdesign

