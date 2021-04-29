Mockup Templates

Galaxy Z Flip Mockup | Folding Smartphone

Mockup Templates
Mockup Templates
  • Save
Galaxy Z Flip Mockup | Folding Smartphone website webpage web ux ui presentation theme macbook mac laptop display simple clean realistic phone mockup smartphone device mockup abstract phone
Download color palette

🤍 Download Mockup 🤍
♾️ Get UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS! ♾️

Advanced Galaxy Z Flip Mockup for the app, web designs that contain 5 different arrangement and perspective angles. The mockup includes Stylish Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, a smartphone with customizable background colors, and smart objects. You can use it for Android app and responsive web design, social media posts like Instagram, to spice up your portfolio on your website or Behance and dribbble projects. Export your designs from Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, and use this mockup for the best app presentations. Also usable for print purposes due to its high-resolution. The possibilities are endless.

Mockup Templates
Mockup Templates

More by Mockup Templates

View profile
    • Like