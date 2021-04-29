Asfaqur Rahman Abir

Golden Youth Logo | Organization Logo

Asfaqur Rahman Abir
Asfaqur Rahman Abir
  • Save
Golden Youth Logo | Organization Logo logoinspiration flatdesign workmark minimalist logo logo identity design branding minimalist logotype logomark logodesign logo flat logo brand identity
Download color palette

Golden Youth Logo | Organization Logo
-----
This is an organization that works with young people in different voluntary activities.

Follow me on -
Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Asfaqur Rahman Abir
Asfaqur Rahman Abir

More by Asfaqur Rahman Abir

View profile
    • Like