Smart Home App

Download UI Kit Templates Here

The design concept for your smart home. You will be able to control all of the smart devices of your home using a smartphone or tablet app that connects to an internet-connected receiver such as SmartThings™, Hue®, etc. Your device can function on multiple sensors in proximity with these platforms (e., Bluetooth LE), but they'll work together if any one of them detects motion around their room(s). With Nest Protect you get flexibility so long before security and safety are put into danger by something out-of-view!

More are coming soon … Follow us for more update.

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at devignedge@gmail.com

For more follow Devignedge 😊 on:

Website | Facebook | Linkedin | Instagram | Behance