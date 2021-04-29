903 Creative

Talleysville Brewing Co. Logo brewery vine craftbeer craft beer hops monogram vector branding logo design
We had the great pleasure of working with lovely crew at Talleysville Brewing Company for their launch last autumn. Of the projects we worked on together, the first and most central was developing their brand. As a farm brewery located at New Kent Winery, Talleysville Brewing Co.'s new identity has a rural, organic approach befitting their countryside backdrop.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
