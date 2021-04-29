Keti Phagava

Taskdrop registration flow

Taskdrop registration flow web typography branding wireframe website ui ux registration illustration design concept
Hello, guys. This is my first post on Dribbble.
The shot demonstrates the registration flow of the new platform for freelancing on the Georgian market.

Feedback is always appreciated.

