Seth Louey

BJ Baldwin Helmet

Seth Louey
Seth Louey
Hire Me
  • Save
BJ Baldwin Helmet baja rebrand driver helmets racing racer teeth black rifle coffee brcc camouflage camo helmet design helmet trophy truck branding
BJ Baldwin Helmet baja rebrand driver helmets racing racer teeth black rifle coffee brcc camouflage camo helmet design helmet trophy truck branding
Download color palette
  1. bj_baldwin_helmet_1.jpg
  2. bj_baldwin_helmet_2.jpg

JT from Black Rifle Coffee reached out with this super dope project designing Professional Trophy TruckBJ Baldwin's rebrand.

The rebrand used inspiration from WW2 Flying Tigers.

What do you think.👇👇👇

=============================================
Hire me for Product Design: @sethlouey
=============================================

Follow My Work Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

All Works Copyright © 2021 Seth Louey

Seth Louey
Seth Louey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Seth Louey

View profile
    • Like