The MPetty Group Website Design

When The MPetty Group came to us to redesign their website, we knew we had to create a visual experience that reminded executives to lead boldly. Showcasing documentary-style photography throughout the site allowed us to lend authenticity to the brand and provide an inside look into the life of an inspirational executive and leader—Marty Petty. Click the link below to explore their website: https://www.mpettygroup.com/